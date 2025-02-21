EXCLUSIVE: Mismatched’s Prajakta Koli reacts to chatter around her engagement ring from Vrishank Khanal: ‘I never asked him…’

Prajakta Koli started her career by interning at a radio station, after which she launched her YouTube channel and became popular as ‘Mostly Sane’ on social media. Back in 2023, she broke the internet by posting a happy picture featuring her fiancé, Vrishank Khanal, and the beautiful engagement ring he gave her while popping the question.

From working at a radio station to starting her YouTube channel and then collaborating with Bollywood biggies like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan , Kiara Advani, and more, Prajakta Koli has definitely come a long way. While she has continued to grow in her professional career, the social media sensation and actress also took a significant step in her personal life.

After dating her now-fiancé, Vrishank Khanal, for a long time, the couple got engaged nearly two years ago. The moment she shared an image of her ring, people couldn’t stop searching for it on social media. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she addressed the chatter and revealed that the special engagement ring she always wears was kept a secret from her until the lawyer proposed.

“Vrishank got the ring. I never asked him where he got it from. But I love it. It’s in the car, but I like it,” she hilariously stated.

Watch the entire interview below:

In the same chat with us, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress stated that all through her twenties, she has been with Vrishank. Revealing more about their relationship, she stated that they met through a common friend. “At that time, we were both on Blackberry Messengers. He approached a friend and asked him for my pin and that’s how we started talking. I had not even seen him when we went to the common friend’s place for Ganpati puja. Then he asked me out,” she revealed.

In the start, Koli thought it wasn’t going to work between them. But now, she is marrying him. When asked if it’s happening soon, the Mismatched actress nodded a ‘yes’ and stated, “I got engaged so obviously it is happening.” Prajakta Koli also recently released her debut novel, Too Good To Be True.

