EXCLUSIVE: Mismatched’s Prajakta Koli recalls shooting magazine cover with Ranveer Allahbadia, Carry Minati, Bhuvan Bam

On February 19, 2025, popular YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli was in an interview with Pinkvilla, talking about her love for content creation, shift to acting, and everything in between. This is when she was shown a picture of a magazine cover she shot with her YouTuber friends Ranveer Allahbadia, Carry Minati, Bhuvan Bam, and Masoom Minawala.

Going back in time, she recalled being part of the popular magazine cover, which brought the creators to the forefront. Calling it a “special cover,” the Mismatched actress said, “It was a big day because it's always nice to see creators on the forefront.”

In the same interview, she was shown an image in which she played a mom while her friend Bhuvan played the role of a father. The photo immediately brought a wide smile to the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress’ face. Talking about that moment, Koli revealed, “This was a special video for me because I have been a fan of Bhuvan jab mai creator thi tabhi bhi (I have been a huge fan of Bhuvan ever since I was a creator). He is one of the biggest so when he told me we would do a video together, I was very happy.”

In the same interview, the actress also recalled receiving a call from casting director Panchami Ghavri Malani, who cast her in both Mismatched and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Koli shared that when Ghavri called her and said that there was a show that was called When Dimple Met Rishi back then.

The actress added, “She told me that RSVP and Netflix were making a show and that I had to audition for the role of Dimple. Auditions made me feel very nervous, especially because going to Ramnagar was quite intimidating. You don’t know anyone there, and you have no idea who you’re going to meet. If you’re new, like I was back then, it’s even more overwhelming. That was very nerve-wracking for me. But I went ahead and gave the audition.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!