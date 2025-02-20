EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Varun Dhawan made it easy for JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Prajakta Koli during the shoot

The Raj Mehta-directed JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, was released during the pandemic, offering audiences a much-needed dose of entertainment. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Prajakta Koli. Recently, she opened up about her experience working on the film and praised co-star Varun Dhawan for making her feel comfortable on set.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prajakta Koli was shown a picture with the JugJugg Jeeyo team and asked to share her thoughts. She immediately recalled, “We were leaving for shoot in Chandigarh for Jug Jug Ji Ho. Mein itni nervous thi iss time pe. I was also nervous because I was flying in a chartered aircraft for the first time. And I didn't know what that is like."

She added, “So sab kuch hai ki first movie bhi hai, Dharma ki film hai, I am traveling with like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kiara and Varun. I was just very flustered. I was very nervous.”

Watch the full interview below!

When asked how she got comfortable with the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo, Prajakta shared, “VD (Varun Dhawan) and I; we had actually spoken a little bit pehle on Instagram and he is hilarious. I love him. He is so sweet. He is one of the most genuine people I have met, honestly. Also, he is very aware. You can talk to Varun Dhawan about anything. He is very intelligent.”

Advertisement

Further praising the actor, Prajakta Koli said, “He knows a lot about a lot of things. Toh bade maze aate hai. He also has a great sense of humor, which I like. Toh, he actually made it very easy for me. Then Kiara was very sweet when we met the first time. Then eventually I realized that they are all actually extremely warm people. So I had a really good time.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo was made on a budget of Rs 110 crore. The film was jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, with Viacom18 also handling its distribution.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war drama Border. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Currently in production, the action-packed film is set to hit cinemas on January 23, 2026.