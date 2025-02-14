EXCLUSIVE: Mrs. star Sanya Malhotra reveals if debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal impacted her career: ‘I got many…’

Sanya Malhotra is winning hearts with her raw performance in the Zee5 movie Mrs. The actress, who made her big debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal, has come a long way. She recently opened up about how the film paved the way for her in Bollywood and she shared, "I got many opportunities."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra got candid and shared, "I don’t know. I mean, everyone works hard. But I believe getting the right opportunity at the right time is very important. Hard work is essential, but having the right opportunity at the right moment makes a difference.

Malhotra continued, "For me, Dangal was that opportunity. I truly believe that Dangal opened many doors in my career. I have friends who are still trying to make it big. It’s not that they are working any less hard or that I did something extraordinary—it’s just about getting the right opportunity. If you don’t get that, how will you even move forward?"

See the full interview here:

She shared, "In my case, Dangal was my debut film, and because it was such a big project, things opened up for me. I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities that followed, and I have never taken my work lightly. I know that getting a debut like Dangal is rare, especially for someone from outside the industry."

The actor noted, "Even during Dangal, we were aware that we had to give our best and put in 100% effort because we knew we wouldn’t get another film like Dangal to prove ourselves."

When asked about the importance of female actors debuting alongside A-list superstars like Aamir Khan or other big actors, and whether it impacts their career trajectory, Sanya responded, "I’m not sure about that. I think doing good films is the most important thing. I can only speak for my journey, and I truly believe that I got many opportunities because I was a part of Dangal."

The Kathal actress further added, "I got a chance to showcase my potential as an actor—to prove that I could be a wrestler on screen. After that, I have consistently given my 100% to every film I’ve done. You also have to work hard to earn the trust of producers and directors. I’ve been very lucky in that regard, but I also work extremely hard."

Mrs. is available for streaming on OTT platform Zee5.