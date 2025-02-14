Priyanka Chopra does her daughter-in-law duties right on Nick Jonas’ dad’s 60th birthday; See PIC

Priyanka Chopra is not just a great actor but also a loving mother, wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law, and she recently proved this. The Desi Girl took to Instagram Stories and dropped the sweetest birthday wish for her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., on his 60th birthday, and we must admit—there isn’t a 'bahu' like our PeeCee.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her father-in-law adorned in traditional attire from her brother's recent wedding. Papa Jonas looks adorable in Indian traditional wear with his hands folded. The post accompanied the caption, "Celebrating you and your big 60 today. Keep shining brighter than ever. Lots of love, always."

Previously, on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka Chopra was asked whether her husband, Nick Jonas, comprehends the significant shift it is for Indian women to move abroad, compared to the experience of a man living in the U.S.

In response, the Quantico star revealed that Nick was already aware of this contrast even before they met. She explained that his upbringing played a key role, as he and his family have strong roots in service, making him a naturally compassionate and generous person.

Priyanka further expressed her admiration for her husband’s ability to understand people, highlighting that one of the qualities she loves most about him is his open-mindedness and acceptance of individuals from all walks of life.

During the podcast, Priyanka Chopra also shared that she appreciates the fact that she and Nick Jonas were brought up in different parts of the world, each with their own unique beliefs and values.

She mentioned that both of them were so focused on building their respective careers that they were initially unfamiliar with each other's work. Priyanka admitted that she didn’t know much about the Jonas Brothers, just as Nick wasn’t well-acquainted with her career.

However, this lack of prior knowledge made their journey together even more intriguing as they gradually learned about each other’s backgrounds and cultures. The Sky Is Pink actress also reflected on how both she and Nick have spent two decades in the public eye, making it even more special when they got the chance to discover and appreciate each other’s professional lives.

On the work front, Chopra will be next seen in Prime Video's Citadel Season 2.