EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur thinks about Shah Rukh Khan when referred to as the Queen Of Romance; Here's why

Mrunal Thakur is a prolific new age actress who has time and again, impressed audiences with her remarkable performances. She has found immense amount of love for the romantic roles that she has essayed on-screen, be it Sita in Sita Ramam or very recently, Yashna in Hi Nanna. Celebrating the success of Hi Nanna at the box office as well as digitally, the actress graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers. In the interview, the actress also reacted on being called the Queen Of Romance.

Mrunal Thakur Shares The Best Compliment That She Got For Hi Nanna

Since the release of Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur is flooded with a lot of love from viewers all across the movie industries. When the actress was asked to share the best message or compliment that she got for Hi Nanna, she shared what a fan wrote to her after watching Hi Nanna. The fan told her that he/she did not see Sita Mahalakshmi (the character that Mrunal Thakur essayed in Sita Ramam) but infact saw Yashna, the character that she essayed in Hi Nanna. A lot of the Telugu audiences were going in to watch Hi Nanna for the fact that they accepted Mrunal as Sita Mahalakshmi.

Mrunal Thakur Instantly Thinks Of Shah Rukh Khan When Referred To As The Queen Of Romance

Apart from this, she also got a compliment saying that she is the Queen Of Romance. On reading that, the actress was extremely overwhelmed. She said, "I was very overwhelmed because there is only one King Of Romance, that's Shah Rukh sir. I said it in my previous interview as well. So that was a nice compliment"

Watch the Pinkvilla interview featuring Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur Upcoming Movies

Mrunal is making giant strides in the movie industry. In just a few years, she has a number of iconic films under her belt. She will next be seen in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan. Pooja Meri Jaan is a human drama directed by Navjot Gulati and co-starring Huma Qureshi. It is a Hindi film and is expected to release soon. Mrunal will also be seen in the Telugu film Family Star, where she shares screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. While you wait for Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film releases, you can binge watch her loved films on digital streaming platforms.

Which is your favourite Mrunal Thakur film?

