EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra team up for a thriller presented by Anees Bazmee

Over the years, Anees Bazmee has created a name for himself by directing comedies like No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is King, Ready, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to name a few. However, very few remember that in the early days of his career, Anees Bazmee helmed a thriller like Deewangi starring Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna, which went on to win him all the love and acclaim. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that 2 decades after Deewangee, Anees Bazmee has come on board as a presenter on a yet untitled thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra team up for first time

“Anees Bazmee has a soft corner for thrillers and he will be presenting Nawaz and Regina starrer to the audiences. The film is already shot and will hit the big screen soon. Regina Cassandra, who has done work down South, will be the female lead of the film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that the first glimpse of the film, produced by Cinemawala Venture, will be out soon.

While Nawazuddin’s character has been kept under wraps, Regina will be playing the part of an insurance investigating officer. “Regina plays the part of Shikha, who is an expert in her field. It’s a complex and challenging character, and Regina was excited to be a part of this film,” the source informed, adding further that it’s directed by Rasikh khan.

Anees Bazmee's next directorial is touted to be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller against the backdrop of the insurance industry in the country. Regina is known for work down south in films like Evaru, Routine Love Story, Power and Subramanium For Sale. She has also been a part of the much-loved web series, Rocket Boys. She made her acting debut in Hindi with Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Anees Bazmee on the other hand will be directing Kartik Aaryan in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

