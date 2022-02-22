EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan to make his debut as a writer; Working on a web series & feature film

Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has informed the media how his son, Aryan Khan, has no interest in acting and is rather inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking. There have been constant reports about his long term goal being to turn a director. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aryan is taking baby steps towards attaining his dreams. According to our sources, Aryan has been silently working towards developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web-series.

“Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” revealed a source close to the development.

The scripts are currently in the development stage and only once they tick mark all the requirements of the streaming platform will they see the light of day. The aforementioned two are not the only ideas that he is working on, as there is ample exciting stuff happening in the writers room of Red Chillies with Aryan. The source reveals that Aryan is working on these subjects with Bilal Siddiqi as his co-writer. Interestingly, even SRK has been vocal about his love for writing over the years, and it’s his son, who is now planning to get into that space.

His daughter, Suhana, is taking her baby steps on the acting front, looking to make debut with the Zoya Akhtar directed web-series for Netflix, which is based on Archie Comics. SRK is meanwhile completing a 2 day schedule of Atlee’s next in Mumbai. He then moves on to complete Pathan with a schedule in Spain and then finally commences work on director Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy in Mumbai. Keep on reading Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sobhita Dhulipala joins Aditya Roy Kapur in the Night Manager remake