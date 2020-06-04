EXPLOSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece Sasha Siddiqui: Minaz chacha wanted to have sex, hit me when I resisted

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece Sasha Siddiqui made some shocking revelations about her family members, including how she was molested by her uncle for years and how nobody in the family stood by her. Watch her explosive interview.

In a shocking turn of events, after being served a divorce notice from wife Aaliya Siddiqui, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family is again in news. The Kick actor's niece Sasha Siddiqui has now made fresh allegations against his younger brother Minazuddin Siddiqui of sexually assaulting her. Sasha has accused her uncle of inappropriately touching, molesting and even hitting her when she resisted.

In this explosive tell-all interview, Sasha opens up about her ordeal, and shares, "I was 9 when this started. He would touch me on my thighs and I would think it's fine. He's my uncle, he loves me. I didn't realise it was inappropriate till I was much older. I was 14 and we had a family outing when I was in the room, playing games. He lied next to me and started touching me again. I realised that this is now how my other uncles behave with me. This continued till I was 18, till a few months before I got married."

Reminiscing another shocking incident of sexual harassment and physical violence, she recalls, "I was in Delhi, and I was already in a relationship with my husband then. He came over and wanted to have sex with me. He held my hands tightly and pushed me. When I resisted, he took off his belt and hit me with it. I got bruises and marks on my entire body. I still have pictures as proof, which I had sent to my husband and asked him to come and take me home. I would have committed suicide if he didn't save me then." She adds, "They beat him up when he came. I ran away and got married against my family's wishes to save myself."

