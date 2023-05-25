EXCLUSIVE: No reshoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi; SLB continues shoot as planned

On Wednesday, it was reported by several media outlets that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi is in the reshooting stage as the maverick filmmaker is not happy with some of the stuff that has been shot till date. It was also reported that SLB will be taking over the project as a director, as compared to the original plans of him on board for just two of the most important episodes. However, we have exclusively learnt that there is no truth to the reports of Heera Mandi being reshot.

There is no reshoot for Baiju Bawra, says a source

According to sources close to the development, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is happy with the way Heera Mandi is shaping up and everything at the moment is going on as per their schedule. “There is no truth to these mischievous rumours. There is no re-shoot. SLB is a perfectionist and really goes into details of things but he is very happy with everything,” revealed a source. Heera Mandi features Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh in lead side by side with many others in the ensemble.

SLB set for his next for big screen

It’s touted to be one of the most ambitious projects that has been greenlit by Netflix and marked the digital debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The ace filmmaker has come on board to direct the beginning and the finale of the series. On calling it a wrap on Heera Mandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will move on to his next for the big screen, which is either of Inshallah or Baiju Bawra. The director is looking to start his next by mid-2024 and will dive completely into the prep mode by end of this year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush out on May 29; Set to be the BIGGEST song launch ever