EXCLUSIVE: Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush out on May 29; Set to be the BIGGEST song launch ever

Over the last few months, team Adipurush has launched key assets from the film at relevant occasions and created the right noise among the audience. The trailer of this Om Raut directorial was launched amidst fanfare at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Bhushan Kumar, and Om, followed by a live orchestra by Ajay Atul to unveil Jai Shri Ram to the world. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that team Adipurush is all set to launch Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush on Monday, May 29.

Ram Siya Ram encapsulates the spirit of Adipurush

“Ram Siya Ram encapsulates the spirit of Adipurush and the team is all ready to make it the biggest roadblock launch ever for a feature film in India. The song is composed and sung by Sachet Parampara and is said to be another winner from the album of Adipurush. The launch will be across platforms at 12 noon on May 29,” revealed a source close to the development.

When asked about to elaborate on the plans, the source added, “For the first time in the Indian film industry, a song will see a massive roadblock across the platforms. The makers have got into a tie-up with movie channels, GEC, Radio Stations in 70+ markets, National News Channels, Outdoor, YouTube, Music Streaming Platform, Social Media Platforms, Ticket Booking Platforms, and Movie Theatres to screen the song real-time at 12 noon on May 29. With this, the team will target every stratum of audience in India.”

Ram Siya Ram to see a Pan India Launch

The song will be launched in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam and will lead to the film’s grand release on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. While Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon has come on board as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh has signed on to play Laxman in this epic. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Adipurush.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Atul to do live orchestra performance on 'Jai Shri Ram' from Adipurush with 30 chorus singers