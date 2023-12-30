EXCLUSIVE: 'No war between Salaar and Dunki', Prashanth Neel expresses displeasure with the ugly X'mas clash

Salaar is running well in theatres and has musted over Rs 450 crores at the global box office as this article goes live. It has become Prabhas' highest grosser outside the Baahubali films and director Prashanth Neel's second highest grosser, only behind KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel, in his exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla post the release of the film, talked in length about his ambitious film and also opened up about the ugly Christmas clash of Salaar and Dunki.

Prashanth Neel Feels That The Possessiveness Of Fans For Their Stars Is What Made The Christmas Clash Ugly

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interaction with Himesh Mankad, Prashanth Neel was asked to comment on the social media war between Salaar and Dunki. Ever since the release of the two biggies, there has been a lot of negativity, and it has caused harm to both the films too, if we are being honest. Sharing his views on the Christmas Clash, Prashanth Neel begun by talking about how and why it all unfolded. He said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate of being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass."

Prashanth Neel Clarifies That Salaar Is Not At War With Dunki

Prashanth Neel then clarified that his film is not at war with Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. He told to Pinkvilla, "There is no war between Dunki and Salaar. I don't think either of us think like that. I don't think makers of Dunki think like that, I don't think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves. This is not a cricket match."

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel Counters The Accusation On The Authenticity Of Salaar's Film Collections

There is an air around Salaar that it isn't doing the kind of business as is shown by its makers. Countering this accusation, Prashanth Neel said, "If this (Salaar) was a solo release or Dunki was a solo release, I don't think this would have come up. I think you tend to attack with something like that. I don't think the audience is that foolish also, for us to take them for granted and do something like this. The misrepresentation, they are hearsay. You want to hear more negatives than positives for anything that attracts anyone who wants to read. So I think it is going to die down. It's not Salaar Vs Dunki. It's Dunki and Salaar".

The crafty director concluded by reiterating the statement that Nimma Yash made prior to the release of KGF 2, which clashed with Beast in the southern states. Addressing the elephant in the room, Yash had said, 'They have their own battles to win and we have our own battles to win. At the end of the day, we are hear to entertain and nothing else'.

Salaar Plays At A Theatre Near You

Salaar led by Prabhas is playing in theatres across the world and is heading towards Rs 500 crores gross worldwide. You can watch the film at a theatre near you. You can also watch the full Prashanth Neel interview on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

