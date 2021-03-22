  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Panga’s Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Manikarnika’s Kamal Jain on Kangana Ranaut’s National Award win

Kangana Ranaut bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga
Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Panga’s Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Manikarnika’s Kamal Jain on Kangana Ranaut’s National Award win (Pic Credit: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari / Instagram)
The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, and Kangana Ranaut bagged the Best Actress Award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Pinkvilla reached out to Kangana’s Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain to get their reactions on it. Ashwiny says that she is full of gratitude. “I still remember the date April 14, 2017, when I had gone to meet Kangana with Panga’s screenplay. I told her this is my vision, that this film is about a woman who has a lot of dreams and is also about giving hope to a whole lot of other women. She heard the screenplay and it didn’t even take her like 2 minutes to say that she’ll do the film, and I am not exaggerating,” Ashwiny remembers fondly.  

The director further adds, “She took my vision forward, and that's what a good partnership is all about. I had the idea, the screenplay and the vision and she got it to life very beautifully on screen. I think she is an outstanding actor and she should get many more National Awards for many more films,” says Ashwiny. Besides Kangana, Panga had featured Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha. Meanwhile, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s producer Kamal Jain is also all praise for the actress. 

It won’t be wrong to say that she has given her blood and sweat to the film, and I am extremely happy for her victory
Kamal Jain

“I always believed that Kangana fit the part well, and she did complete justice to it. It won’t be wrong to say that she has given her blood and sweat to the film, and I am extremely happy for her victory. She has worked very hard for the film and deserves all the applause for it,” Jain says.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 4 hours ago

how much she paid BJP to get the award

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Happy birthday Kangana !

Anonymous 12 hours ago

completely undeserving.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Kangana is a vile human being.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Looks like someone is crying in depression

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Kjo and his nepo gang must be burning with jealousy

Anonymous 13 hours ago

If a man had stalked kangana like she did to hritik he would be punished but when woman stalk they are not held accountable. So sad.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

But she is a bad human being...

Anonymous 15 hours ago

She was very very ordinary in both films.. Its because she is pro bjp

Anonymous 15 hours ago

So you mean all those who got National awards are pro BJP?

Anonymous 15 hours ago

What pro-bjp? You would rather prefer Alia win for her 2 min role in gully boy I guess. Where is the bashing when Alia wins filmfare and screen awards for her lackluster performances?

Anonymous 16 hours ago

All the best .. Congrats