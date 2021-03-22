EXCLUSIVE: Panga’s Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Manikarnika’s Kamal Jain on Kangana Ranaut’s National Award win
The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, and Kangana Ranaut bagged the Best Actress Award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Pinkvilla reached out to Kangana’s Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain to get their reactions on it. Ashwiny says that she is full of gratitude. “I still remember the date April 14, 2017, when I had gone to meet Kangana with Panga’s screenplay. I told her this is my vision, that this film is about a woman who has a lot of dreams and is also about giving hope to a whole lot of other women. She heard the screenplay and it didn’t even take her like 2 minutes to say that she’ll do the film, and I am not exaggerating,” Ashwiny remembers fondly.
The director further adds, “She took my vision forward, and that's what a good partnership is all about. I had the idea, the screenplay and the vision and she got it to life very beautifully on screen. I think she is an outstanding actor and she should get many more National Awards for many more films,” says Ashwiny. Besides Kangana, Panga had featured Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha. Meanwhile, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s producer Kamal Jain is also all praise for the actress.
“I always believed that Kangana fit the part well, and she did complete justice to it. It won’t be wrong to say that she has given her blood and sweat to the film, and I am extremely happy for her victory. She has worked very hard for the film and deserves all the applause for it,” Jain says.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
how much she paid BJP to get the award
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Happy birthday Kangana !
Anonymous 12 hours ago
completely undeserving.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kangana is a vile human being.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Looks like someone is crying in depression
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Kjo and his nepo gang must be burning with jealousy
Anonymous 13 hours ago
If a man had stalked kangana like she did to hritik he would be punished but when woman stalk they are not held accountable. So sad.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
But she is a bad human being...
Anonymous 15 hours ago
She was very very ordinary in both films.. Its because she is pro bjp
Anonymous 15 hours ago
So you mean all those who got National awards are pro BJP?
Anonymous 15 hours ago
What pro-bjp? You would rather prefer Alia win for her 2 min role in gully boy I guess. Where is the bashing when Alia wins filmfare and screen awards for her lackluster performances?
Anonymous 16 hours ago
All the best .. Congrats