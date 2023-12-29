EXCLUSIVE: Paranormal investigator Jay Alani calls House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths documentary ‘one-sided’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and murder.

In 2018, a spine-chilling incident unfolded with the Burari deaths—a ritual mass suicide involving 11 members of the same family in Delhi's Burari region. Shedding light on this tragic event, a docu-series titled House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, crafted by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, premiered on Netflix in 2021. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jay Alani, a well-known paranormal investigator, deemed the documentary one-sided and offered his perspective on the case.

Jay Alani opines on House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths documentary

In a captivating discussion on the latest episode of The Pinkvilla Podcast, Jay Alani delved into some scary stories and opined about the Burari deaths. Expressing his unique perspective, he remarked, “Burari case ko lekar mera apna kuch alag manna hai. Mujhe aisa lagta hai sabne ek sath suicide kar liya yeh mere liye thoda hazam karna mushkil hai” (I have my own different opinion about the Burari case. I feel like everyone committing suicide together is a bit hard for me to digest).

Talking about the docu-series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths Jay stated, “I did not like it at all because woh series maine dekhi thi, aur jab yeh hadsa hua tha toh mai waha gaya tha. Location par mai maujood tha uss waqt” (I did not like it at all because I had watched that series, and when this incident happened, I was there. I was present at the location at that time).

He continued, “In fact jo only relative unke bache hue the, Mr. Dinesh Chundawat, unn tak sabse pehle phunchne wala insaan mai tha. 2018 me maine unke sath podcast kia tha, aur mai unke gaon gaya tha Rajasthan me, waha jaakar ke humne record kiya tha usko. Tab main unse aur unke parivaar se mila and I got to know the whole situation.” In fact, I was the first person to reach their only relative left, Mr. Dinesh Chundawat. In 2018, I did a podcast with him, and I went to his village in Rajasthan, where we recorded it. That's when I met him and his family, and I got to know the whole situation).

Jay further emphasized, “I have been in that house more than four times and no, I was not impressed by what we have seen on the documentary because I think it was one-sided.”

While refraining from blaming the makers, he added, “Of course, lekin mai isme makers ki bhi galti nahi maanta kyunki ab tak koi solution ya koi aisa stronghold case uss par aaya nahi hai, koi faisla uss par aaya nahi hai. Toh yeh kehna unke liye bhi bada mushkil tha, open ended case ko open ended me dikhaya lekin mujhe yeh lagta hai ki aap chedchad mat kariye agar aap sure nahi hain ki aap kya bana rahe hain”

(But I don't blame the makers for it because so far, there hasn't been any solution or stronghold case, no decision has come out. So, saying something definitive was difficult for them too. They portrayed an open-ended case as open-ended. But I feel that one shouldn't meddle if they are not sure about what they are creating).

Watch the full interview here:

Sharing his thoughts on the case, Jay said, “Toh burari case me mujhe lagta hai ki 3 murders hue hain 11 me se. Jo dadi maa thi, ek ladki thi, aur ek aur bacchi thi. Mujhe lagta hai ki inn 3 logon ke murder hue hain. Jo hua usse hum shared psychosis kehte hain. Delhi wala popular isliye hua kyunki woh Delhi me tha, waise cases uske pehle bhi 10-20 har saal hote the uske baad bhi 10-20 har saal hote hain”

(So, in the Burari case, I feel that there were 3 murders out of the 11. The grandmother, a girl, and another child were the ones murdered. What happened is termed as shared psychosis. The reason it became popular in Delhi is that it happened there, but similar cases occurred before and continue to happen afterward).

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

