EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif opens up on being ‘more fearless’ early in her career; discusses surprising audience

The excitement is soaring as Katrina Kaif prepares for the release of her much-anticipated thriller, Merry Christmas. Fans are eagerly awaiting her performance, especially after the gripping trailer was unveiled. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina, along with her co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan, delved into an intriguing discussion about her approach as an actor. She shared insights into her fearless choices in the beginning of her career and reflected on surprising the audience with her diverse roles.

Katrina Kaif on being fearless in her choices in the beginning of her career

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Katrina Kaif was prompted to reflect on breaking out of a certain type casting and turning down roles. In response, she shared, “It's not a calculated formula. I think that it's a very easy trap to fall into and not just because maybe somebody or the media talk about you in certain roles.”

Discussing her approach, Katrina mentioned, “I feel in the beginning I was far more fearless in my choices as an actor because there was no thought behind it. You just went exactly with that, you went with your gut feeling and you took everything as a challenge."

She continued, “Sometimes I feel that subconsciously as an actor you can start trying to chase a hit film. ‘Do I think this film has the potential to be a hit? Okay, will this film be a hit?’ If you're doing (that), then that can sometimes cloud your judgment rather than just going on the sheer love of a character or a film."

Katrina explored her responsibility as an actor, stating, “So, I think sometimes it's the responsibility also of us as actors not just the media to just make sure that we’re being fearless with our choices and doing what rings true to you as an actor and also understanding, at the end of the day we make films for our audience.”

The Merry Christmas star added, “You don't make films for an empty cinema. Without that support, that love, you cannot make movies, so also understanding what it is that is resonating with the audience, with people today, in terms of emotions, stories, philosophy, in terms of the mood of the nation, the mood of people.”

Katrina Kaif on surprising her audience

When asked about how she consistently manages to surprise her audience, Katrina Kaif humbly responded, “I’m not sure, if I am very honest with myself, that I am surprising my audience every year. I think I might consistently be part of good films, and that's something which comes from hard work and also not giving yourself too much importance.”

Expressing her perspective, Katrina stated, “Of course respecting yourself and your career but giving importance to the fact that I believe that a movie is a director’s vision. So I can think what I want about myself or be what I want but at the end of the day, the movie is going to be good based on the director and the story, and that's what I’ve always tried to do. Be a part of good films, not just necessarily see myself as the number one priority but be a part of good films, people I believe in, and stories I believe in.”

Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and is set to grace theaters on January 12, 2024.

