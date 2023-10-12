EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal explains why he is excited yet nervous about Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle

Paresh Rawal is among the most admired Indian actors who has entertained audiences across generations. In his filmy career spanning across 5 decades, he has brought lots of joy to the people who have watched his films. His comedy films like Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and Andaaz Apna Apna are still enjoyed by people after so many years of release. Paresh Rawal, along with his team of Aankh Micholi constituting of Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur and Divya Dutta, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about the comedy genre, why Aankh Micholi deserves to be watched in theatres and why he is excited but also nervous for Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Is Both Excited And Nervous For Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad a couple of weeks prior to the release of Aankh Micholi, Paresh Rawal was asked about his upcoming comedy film line-up that includes sequels to all massively loved films. The legendary actor modestly said, "Excitement toh hota hai par saath mein darr bhi lagta hai kyuki final product banke aana bhi chahiye. Kyuki humari toh expectations hoti hi hai par logo ki bhi bohot hi expectation hai. They waited far too long for Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3 also. Toh woh fulfill hone chahiye. Toh uske liye thoda darr bhi lagta hai. But mehnat karenge. Ho jayega aisa lagta hai." (There of course is excitement but there's a fear too because the final product should come out well. Because we obviously have expectations but the people also have a lot of expectations. They waited far too long for Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 also. So of course I get scared. But we'll work hard. They will succeed, that's what I feel).

About Aankh Micholi

A family of misfits is trying to hide some secrets from the NRI suitor and his family as they want their daughter to get married to a well-to-do NRI guy. Then a series of comical twists and turns.

When And Where To Watch Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi can be watched in theatres from the 27th of October, 2023.

