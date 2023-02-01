INT: Language isn't a barrier; Not all spies come from Delhi: Shridhar Raghavan on future of YRF Spy Universe

In the journey of creating the YRF Spy Universe , Shridhar Raghavan has played a very vital role and he continues to be instrumental in the further creation of the IP. He, along with Aditya Chopra, has written the characters and cracked the screenplay of War and Pathaan. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and Himesh Mankad, Shridhar Raghavan talked about the Spy Universe that he has mentored and the future possibilities of what has now become the most demanded Indian movie universe.

As most of us are now aware, Pathaan , spearheaded by Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is doing roaring business at the box office. While the first week collections of the film in India (Hindi nett only) are pegged at around Rs. 316.50 cr , the worldwide takings (All languages) are around Rs. 645 crore . It is the highest first week total for the Hindi version of any film, be it in India, overseas or worldwide. The film is steadily moving towards further glory and in its eventual run, it may go onto do Rs 500 cr India nett, 50 million dollars overseas gross and a Rs 1000 cr worldwide gross.

On being asked about the future of the Spy Universe, Shridhar Raghavan said, "The idea is to have a set of adventures of characters that we've already created, which would be Tiger, Kabir, Pathaan, Zoya, Rubai and others. There are a lot of characters that we've created and the idea is to create even further characters, the idea is to go back; you may think this character is done and dusted or over and done with, but we have a couple of surprises there in terms of what we intend to do with the characters which you have seen in some earlier stuff and we just want to have fun with these guys. It's like once you create lots of characters, you play them off, you play around them and you have fun with them."

Raghavan emphasised on making all kind of films and not just the 'spectacles', so to speak, apart from giving a subtle hint that it is time for Spy Universe to extend its wings and not just have Bollywood actors. He said, " You don't have to be restricted in this genre by a spectacle every time or a blockbuster every time or something huge. You can make a small, intimate spy film. You can also make a thrilling, gritty spy film. You can make a grand, lavish, spectacle spy film. Language is not the barrier. Not all spy films have to come from Delhi. You can have from across the country. Sky is the limit. This thing (Spy Universe) that Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) has created will go way beyond me and a couple of writers like me. It's fun to be a part of it."

Shridhar Raghavan also talked about how there is a lot of brainstorming that happens behind every film, where there are multiple drafts to be prepared and to be chosen from. He shared how involved Shah Rukh Khan had been in the process of making Pathaan what it is now and how he gave a lot of fantastic inputs that worked for the film, since he is a fan of the action genre and knows it inside-out.

Next in line is Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in titular roles. It will continue from where Pathaan ends and those who are invested in this Spy Universe, will certainly watch this film. The film will release on Diwali 2023, marking Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's second release of the year after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Merry Christmas and Selfiee respectively.