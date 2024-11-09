EXCLUSIVE: 'People want me to make All The Best 2': Says Rohit Shetty on sequel of Ajay Devgn & Sanjay Dutt film

"Tu kyun aise bol raha hai jaise mere peeche woh!" If this hilarious dialogue makes you laugh out loud, you know the movie we are talking about. Released in 2009, All The Best: Fun Begins is one of the best rib-tickling comedy movies from Rohit Shetty's filmography. Shetty, who is basking in the success of Singham Again, recently hinted at All The Best 2.

During a new exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rohit Shetty revealed that he is often asked about the sequel to All The Best: Fun Begins. Shetty's 2009 directorial was headlined by Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

"I have been giving interviews and meeting all the youngsters and suddenly All The Best is becoming like a cult. People started telling me 'why you aren't making All The Best? 'Dhondhu', don't just chill like that'," Rohit Shetty said.

In the same interaction, Ajay Devgn, who played the lead role of Prem Chopra in All The Best, called it a "very funny film".

All The Best: Fun Begins is remembered for its ensemble star cast, funny dialogues, and outstanding performances. It featured Bipasha Basu and Mugdha Godse as the female leads. While Bipasha was paired with Ajay Devgn, Mugdha played Fardeen Khan's on-screen love interest.

Fardeen was cast as Veer Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt played his elder brother, Dharam Kapoor. Bipasha had dual roles, Jhanvi Chopra and Princess of Lesotho. Mughda's character was named Vidya. Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, and Asrani played key roles in the comedy movie.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's recently released film Singham Again is locking horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Led by Ajay Devgn, the cop-drama has been running well in theatres so far. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Rohit Shetty is best known for two franchises, Cop Universe and Golmaal. He has helmed movies like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again. He is also bringing Golmaal 5 in the future. His filmography also includes Singham and Singham Returns.

Apart from this, Shetty has directed Simmba, Cirkus, Dilwale, Chennai Express, and Bol Bachchan to name a few.

