EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde shares her experience of working with Prabhas; Says ‘He is a lot of fun on set’

Pooja Hegde, who is working with Prabhas in Prabhas 20, reveals that the Baahubali star is one of the most talkative co-stars she ever had.

Pooja Hegde is one name which doesn’t need any introduction when it comes to both Bollywood and South Indian movies. The diva has worked with some of the great actors in her careers so far. As of now, Pooja is working with Baahubali star Prabhas in a project tentatively titled as Prabhas 20. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, after all, it will bring together Prabhas and Pooja for the first time on the big screen. And while the fans are ecstatic to watch Pooja and Prabhas’ onscreen chemistry, the actress can’t stop gushing about working with the superstar.

In fact, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live chat session, Pooja asserted that Prabhas is quite fun to have on the sets. The actress stated that while the Saaho star has the image of being a reserved person, he is not just quiet when on the sets. Instead, Pooja called Prabhas one of her most talkative co-star and someone full of masti. When quizzed about who among them is the prankster on the sets, the Mohenjo Daro actress stated that there haven’t been any pranks on the sets as it is a serious film. However, she did emphasise that since a lot is left to shoot in the project it might happen in the beginning.

For the uninitiated, Prabhas 20 is said to be a period film set in Europe. The movie is being shot in Georgia. Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas 20, Pooja will also be seen in starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Pinkvilla

