EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Jawan, 'He gave me the biggest..'

Priyamani is among the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who still continues to juggle between films of different movie industries. She essayed the role of Lakshmi in Red Chillies Entertainment's Jawan and garnered a lot of praise for her role in the film. The film is a massive success and is on course to emerge as the highest grossing Indian film of 2023. To celebrate the love that her film is receiving, Priyamani graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers where she talked about working with Shah Rukh Khan, her upcoming projects and a lot more.

Priyamani Recalls Her First Interaction With Shah Rukh Khan On The Sets Of Jawan

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Priyamani was asked about her momentous journey with Shah Rukh Khan from Chennai Express to Jawan and how her experience was, working with him again. She said, "I'm seeing him after 10 years so the journey has obviously been great. I had a great time shooting for Jawan and I still remember the first day of shoot was the metro sequence that we shot together. So we were all sitting in our respective make-up rooms and we were shooting it in the film city and all of a sudden, we were told, 'You are called on the sets because sir would like to meet all of you'. So when we all walked onto the set, he just came out of the train set and gave me the biggest and the warmest hug and he said, 'Thank you so much for being a part of this film. I'm so happy that you are here', and even during the shoot, during the hospital scene as well, we were all sitting together and he was like 'Oh my God, you're looking so good' and 'She's doing so good from Chennai Express. Mashallah, she's looking so nice'. It's great and I'm so happy and glad that I was part of such a wonderful film and I got to share screen space with Shah Rukh."

Priyamani Shares Why It Was Challenging To Work With Shah Rukh Khan

Priyamani Shares Why It Was Challenging To Work With Shah Rukh Khan

In the interview, Priyamani was also asked about the challenges that she encountered while working on Jawan. She said, "The biggest challenge in terms of shoot for me was obviously sharing the screenspace with him because he is the one person we've all grown up watching and we love all his movies and how he acts." In another segment where the actress was asked to describe the co-actors that she has worked with, she described Shah Rukh Khan as a fantastic human-being that she loves.

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you. After Jawan, Priyamani will be seen with Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. Apart from Maidaan, there are atleast another half a dozen films of hers that are either in the making or are in post-production. She has also confirmed being a part of the third installment of The Family Man, which should go on floors next year.

