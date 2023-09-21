EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani talks of Shah Rukh Khan and his chivalry on sets of Jawan, 'He used to see to it that..'

Priyamani is among the most notable actors in Indian cinema. She has worked in projects from different industries and still continues to make films that cater to different set of audiences. She is running high on the massive theatrical success of Jawan which is on course to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film in India and worldwide (1st phase). The actress graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers, where she talked about her film journey, working with Shah Rukh Khan, her upcoming films and a lot more.

Priyamani Raves About Shah Rukh Khan's Chivalry On The Sets Of Jawan

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Priyamani talked in length about Shah Rukh Khan, what he means to her and how their rapport on the sets of Jawan was like. The actress said, "He is all heart. He is a person with a magnanimous heart. He is a wonderful human being; great personality. What stands out is the way he respects everybody, equally. Be it anybody for that matter. He used to see to it that all of us were comfortable on the set. He used to come to us often and ask, 'Are you ok? Do you need anything? Please let us know'. And there were times when we all sat together; had dinner together, especially during the metro sequence, when he said that, because that was the first time that he was seeing all of us together. He came to us and said, 'I think we need to sit together. Let's get to know eachother a little better, so working together would also become easier.' We just had a great time and we used to talk about anything and everything under the sun. We had a jamming session. We just sang songs and we got a music system and all that. So it was great."

Watch Priyamani's full interview HERE:

Priyamani Shares How It Wasn't Necessary For A Man Of Shah Rukh Khan's Stature To Do What He Did For Everyone On The Sets Of Jawan

Priyamani also stated how it was not necessary for Shah Rukh Khan to go out of the way for them, considering the status he enjoys. She said, "For us, a person like that needed to do something like that. Especially a man of his stature need not do anything like that, but he just got down to our level and said, 'It's ok. We are all friends.' After every shot, we used to sit down together and discuss about the shot and what was happening. I remember when we shot in Chennai, I was the only one who knew Tamil. So he used to ask me, 'What does it mean? What is he saying? What is it?'. So he became one of us when we were shooting together. He is a phenomenal human being and God bless him always."

Priyamani essays the role of Lakshmi in Jawan. Jawan can now be watched at a theatre near you.

