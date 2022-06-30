EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on Vikram Vedha's remake: Keen to see what Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan bring to role

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have left their fans excited with their next collaboration Vikram Vedha. The two actors' first look was released in February, this year, and it has already generated buzz. To note, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Vedha, while Saif will essay the role of Vikram. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 thriller of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It is slated to be directed by the husband-wife filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the original, and are also directing the Hindi remake.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan who played the role of Vikram opened up about the Hindi remake of his film. The actor praised his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Saif and said, "Saif is very charming and I think he's going to bring a new dimension to the role that I haven't seen before." Further, he expressed his excitement and added, "I trust the team involved to really come up with absolutely new because they have the greatest ability to do it. Pushkar and Gayathri will not give you a normal product. I think it will be a flavour that the Hindi film industry will appreciate and I'm very keen to see what Hrithik and Saif have brought to the role."

Earlier this month, the makers wrapped the shoot of the film and Hrithik shared pictures from the final day on social media. To note, Vikram Vedha will mark Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s second onscreen collaboration after their 2002 release Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The film also features Radhika Apte as the female lead. Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi will also star in the highly-anticipated movie. It is slated to release in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Check out R Madhavan's conversation with Pinkvilla:

