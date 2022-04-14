EXCLUSIVE: Rajendra Masterji says everyone missed Rishi Kapoor at RK-Alia function; Adds there’s no reception

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor shared an image with her dance squad on Instagram. She along with Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor and a few other family members performed at the mehendi ceremony yesterday, which was choreographed by Rajendra Singh aka Rajendra Masterji. He has known the Kapoors for more than two decades now. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Masterji informs that for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's function they practised at Rima Jain’s house for two days, and then at Neetu Kapoor’s residence for one day.

“First we had selected some different songs, but then when I reached there for the dance practice, I thought those songs were too old. So we changed almost all of them and selected these songs. Zubeidaa’s song (Mehndi Hai Rachnewali) we had to take because it’s a Karisma Kapoor song, and it's a superhit one. Then ‘Dholida’ of course, it’s a bride song. ‘Cutiepie’ is Ranbir’s song, and ‘Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga’ was appropriate for the function,” shares Masterji.

He adds that Ranbir and his brother-in-law Bharat Sahni danced on ‘Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga’. “Then all the other boys joined them too. It was an impromptu performance,” he says.

Masterji informs that everyone missed Rishi Kapoor at the practice, as well as at the function. “We miss him everyday. When Riddhima had got married, it was the first wedding in the house and he wanted everything to be perfect. So how was the dance practice happening, how the wedding preparations are going on - so when you go back in the flashback you remember all these memories. Everyone missed him, including me. He never called me Masterji, he would call me Panditji. I would tell him I am not Panditji, I am Masterji, but he would be like, ‘Nahin tu Panditji hai’,” recalls Rajendra Singh.

Meanwhile, are they planning for any more performances at the reception? “There is no reception. There must be rumours going on, but there is no reception. Neetu is shooting, Ranbir is shooting, Alia is working - so today is the last. Maybe tomorrow they have some house pooja, I have no idea. But as far as I know, there is no reception,” he concludes.

