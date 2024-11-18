EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan calls Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan ‘hardworking boys’; praises Kajol for working even after 30 years of Karan Arjun: ‘It is their will power…’

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the biggest superstars of Bollywood. The two shared screen space in the 1995-released film, Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan. Reflecting on their journey, the veteran filmmaker called them "hardworking boys" and lauded Kajol for working even after 30 years of the film's release.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan talked about the making of Karan Arjun and the scenario of modern cinema at length. During the conversation, the filmmaker talked about his views on the illustrious journey of his lead stars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Reflecting on it, Roshan couldn’t help but offer effusive praises on the superstars and actress Kajol.

He said, "I think they are terrific. Both of them. Hats off to them, even Kajol. They’re still today they are working in films even after 30 years. It’s tremendous. It is their willpower, and they looked after themselves physically also, and they are on it all the time."

"They’ve not given up ke hum bade star ban gaye hain superstar ban gaye hain (We’ve become big stars or superstars). They are still the same if you meet them. They’re still the same, hardworking boys as they want to do something new, as they want to experience something new," Rakesh Roshan further added.

While speaking with ETimes, Roshan acknowledged casting two celebrated stars in the lead could have raised the potential insecurity, rivalry, and competition. However, before the shoot started, he sat down with SRK and Salman narrating the entire story and their dialogues with emotions.

He remembered asking both the stars if they had any concerns, they should voice them before the shoot and not on set. He made sure that both the characters were equally important and ensured there was no competition or sense of one-upmanship between them.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun was released in 1995 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee Gulzar, Amrish Puri and more in the key roles. The drama film narrates the story of two twin brothers who reincarnate to avenge their father’s killing. Touted as Bollywood’s cult classic, it is poised to hit the silver screens on November 22, 2024.

