Karan Arjun: Rakesh Roshan says ‘musibat aa skti thi’ while casting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan; ‘Before the shoot commenced…’

The cult classic Karan Arjun starred two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While many still wonder how director Rakesh Roshan managed to get them both to work on the film, he recently revealed the secret. He shared how he managed to bring the superstars together, stating that "musibat aa sakti thi" (trouble could have arisen). Before the shoot began, he sat down with both actors and made sure they understood the entire story.

In a recent conversation with Etimes, Rakesh Roshan was asked about the challenges of casting two superstars as parallel leads in Karan Arjun, acknowledging the potential for insecurity, rivalry, and competition.

He explained that before the shoot began, he sat down with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, narrating the entire story and their dialogues with emotions. Roshan told them that if they had any concerns, they should voice them before the shoot, not on set.

He made sure that both characters were equally important and ensured there was no competition or sense of one-upmanship between them. Drawing from his own experience as an actor, Roshan was aware of such challenges and took steps during the scripting phase to ensure the roles were balanced.

In another conversation with SCREEN, the director was asked about the possibility of casting superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a film today, he confirmed that it could happen.

The Koi Mil Gaya director explained that it would be possible if the script offered a balanced portrayal for both heroes. Drawing from his experience as an actor, Roshan mentioned that he understood how they would feel in such roles.

He emphasized that when he made Karan Arjun, both characters were given equal importance, and if a similar script were created, the two actors could easily work together.

Karan Arjun will re-release in theaters on November 22, 2024. The story is a beloved classic centered around the theme of reincarnation. The story follows two brothers, Karan (played by Salman Khan) and Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan), who are killed while trying to protect their mother (Rakhee) from Thakur Sangram Singh.

Before their deaths, their mother is promised that they will return to avenge their murders. The plot unfolds with the brothers reincarnated and making their way back to the village, where their mother eagerly awaits their return.

