EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to resume shoot for Luv Ranjan's romcom post his marriage

Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, has just two schedules left before the movie wraps up mid-year, one in Delhi and Mumbai and the second one in Spain. Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor play Ranbir’s parents in the movie. Here's an update on what's happening on one of the most-awaited releases of 2023!

Says a trade source, “Everything has got a bit delayed because of the ongoing pandemic. Luv Ranjan is getting married in February and is currently in the middle of marriage preparations. The intimate wedding with only close family and friends in attendance was to take place earlier this month, but apparently, got postponed because of the third wave. After the marriage and a short break, Luv will dive headlong into the Ranbir-Shraddha shoot as there are only two important schedules left (one Indian and the other international), after which the film wraps up. The March schedule (the penultimate) which happens post Luv’s wedding is a two-week one that will take place in Delhi and Mumbai during the first week of March. A couple of important emotional sequences at the Delhi airport, with Ranbir, Shraddha, Dimple and Boney, are left. After that, the cast and crew return to Mumbai and shoot the remaining schedule on sets.”

After the film is almost 80 per cent complete. “Both the Delhi-Mumbai and Spain shoots were to happen last year - one in December and foreign one in September but things got delayed because of the COVID-19 situation. The final schedule is in Spain with the unit along with the entire star cast flying there in the summer months of May or June - after which the romcom is complete. After the Delhi schedule, the cast and crew plan on a summer shoot for the movie in Spain where a part of the story takes place. A few songs with Ranbir and Shraddha and dramatic scenes with Ranbir, his parents and the rest of the cast, are expected to be canned during the month-long schedule. Spain forms an important backdrop for a small portion of the romcom. Ranbir has completed his Brahmastra shoot and he wants to complete Luv’s Indian schedule before he gets into Sandeep Venga Reddy’s Animal where he needs to have a certain look. Apart from the pandemic, it's been a challenge coordinating the star cast's dates, including that of Boney and Dimple as they play substantial roles in the movie and both have been busy with their projects too.”

In September, last year, Ranbir, Shraddha, Boney and Dimple had shot for over a month for Luv Ranjan’s movie at different locations in Mumbai. The shoot included a couple of romantic tracks and were joined by Boney and Dimple (who play Ranbir’s parents) for a few days. The untitled romcom went on floors in Noida in January 2021 when Luv Ranjan had created a huge set up of a bungalow at Noida, in Delhi where he shot all the indoor family scenes featuring Ranbir, Shraddha, Boney and Dimple before wrapping up the first schedule in the first week of February in a strict bio-bubble.

