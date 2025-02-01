Anupam Kher gets emotional as he remembers ‘saalo ki dosti’ with Salman Khan, drops heartwarming PIC with Sikandar actor

Even though Salman Khan enjoys the love and admiration of millions of fans, he is also one of the most-adored celebs in the industry. Among the people who dearly admire Khan is veteran actor Anupam Kher. Recently, Kher recalled his ‘saalo ki dosti’ with the Sikandar actor and stated that even though they don’t meet regularly, but when they do, the happiness can be seen on their faces. Read on!

Minutes ago, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming image with Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. In the caption, the Emergency actor spoke about the lovely bond he shared with the Sikandar actor. Kher penned in Hindi, “Salman aur main! Hum zyada bhale naa miley, par jab milte hai toh saalo ki dosti ki khushi chehre par saaf dikhaai deti!”

Anupam Kher drops picture with Salman Khan:

This is not the first time Kher cherished his bond with Khan and spoke about it on social media. Months ago, he dropped another stunning image with the bhaijaan of Bollywood and stated that it’s always a pleasure to meet ‘Tiger’. For the unknown, Kher and Khan have shared the screen in films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jaan-E-Mann, Judwaa and more.

Nearly two weeks ago, The Kashmir Files actor went down memory lane and penned a heartfelt open letter addressed to his younger self. The letter which was written ‘To Anupam From Anupam’ took fans to the time when Kher was sitting in a tiny room in Shimla, staring at the mirror, and practicing dialogue.

Advertisement

In the letter, he further penned, “Life is going to surprise you. The rejections, the failures, the moments of self-doubt—they will become the stepping stones of your story. You'll cry over lost roles, but one day, you'll laugh at those tears because they'll lead you to something better. Like Saaransh—your first film as an old man when you were just 28.”

Check out Anupam Kher’s open letter to himself:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and is slated to release on Eid 2025.