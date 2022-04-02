EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to undergo transformation for Animal, coach on training him for Sandeep & Luv’s films

Even as Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra, and is awaiting the release of Shamshera, he has two more interesting films in the pipeline, including Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, fitness coach Shivoham aka Dheepesh Bhatt opens up about training RK for Luv and Sandeep’s films.

“These are the two projects we are training for at the moment. The whole idea is to stay fit and be in a balanced kind of condition. So if tomorrow if we do have to change depending on the criteria, then we will be able to do it. Currently we are doing a combination of functional workout, weight training, cross fit and gymnastics,” says Shivoham. Further talking about Ranjan’s film, which also features Shraddha Kapoor, the celebrity trainer adds, “It’s a romcom, so he has to look good and fit, and that’s basically what we are doing at the moment. It’s just a very well balanced workout.”

Shivoham states that training doesn’t always have to be about building a good physique. “But it has to be something where you are somewhere in the mid-ground. So tomorrow whatever kind of brief you get from whichever movie, then it’s easy to go that way if your foundations are strong. If your strength, flexibility, and fitness levels are strong, then it’s easy for us to kind of detour and go the way the director wants to go for that particular project. Actors have a busy schedule so it's not necessary they are always in the mindset to train. But one thing that is amazing about Ranbir is that no matter what time he shoots, or what time his shift is, he is always at the gym at the time he gives,” informs Shivoham.

Further elaborating on Ranbir’s training for Animal, the fitness coach shares, “He told me that he will give me the brief soon, but it definitely is going to be some kind of a transformation. In the first schedule he said, they are not going to reveal much, probably that will be in the latter part. So I think we have plenty of time (to train). Ranbir has a body type which responds very quickly to the right kind of training and nutrition which I haven't seen earlier with a lot of people.”

