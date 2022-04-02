EXCLUSIVE: 'Shah Rukh Khan is responsible for where I am' says Pathaan co-star John Abraham

A film that has been the talk of the town is Pathaan as it marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan on screens after a long hiatus. Starring Shah Rukh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead, Pathaan's announcement had left everyone excited about the cast. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John Abraham, who will be seen with Shah Rukh in the film, has shared his take on SRK and has revealed when he is going back to shoot for the film.

Talking about Shah Rukh, John exclusively told Pinkvilla that he is responsible for where the Attack actor has reached in life. John recalled how SRK judged a modelling competition where he was a contestant and how he owes a lot to him. "Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he's responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged."

Further, John heaped praise on his Pathaan co-star and said, "There's a lot of deep-rooted respect that I have that I can't really talk about. But, he's a wonderful person. He's very charming, he's lovely and supremely intelligent. It's all I can say."

Watch John Abraham's chat with Pinkvilla:

When asked about his experience of working with SRK in Pathaan, John didn't reveal much but did share when he is going back to shoot with Shah Rukh. John said, "I can't speak more than this because Pathaan is still being made. I'm going back to shoot for Pathaan now in the whole of April. It's an honour working with him."

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone wrapped up Spain schedule of Pathaan. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023. Meanwhile, John's recent release Attack with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez is off to a good start. It has released in theatres across the world.

