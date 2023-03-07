EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor wishes to work with THESE directors; Actor reveals what scripts excite him

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a rom-com co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film, helmed by Luv Ranjan is all set to release on 8th March, 2023, and the actors have been on a promotional spree ahead of the release of the film. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his return to rom-coms. He also spoke about the directors he wants to work with next, and the kind of scripts that excite him.

Ranbir Kapoor on the kind of scripts that excite him

When asked what kind of movie scripts excite him, and how he makes movie choices, Ranbir Kapoor said that it should have something that scares him, and something new that he hasn’t done before. He mentioned that it has been a while since he signed a film- the last one being Animal, which he signed 2 years ago, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar before that, which he signed 3 years back. Ranbir said that he hasn’t signed anything else yet. “Every year your choices change, your mind changes, your heart changes. So I don't know,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor wishes to work with Zoya Akhtar and SS Rajamouli

Ranbir Kapoor was also asked which directors he wishes to work with, but hasn’t yet. In response, the actor named SS Rajamouli and Zoya Akhtar. He also added that he would love to work with someone new. “I'm hoping to meet a newcomer, a new director- a girl or a boy. You know it's been a while since I worked with a first-timer. So I think that would be interesting to work with a new mind.”

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal, and does he plan to produce more films?

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he hasn’t signed any film after Animal yet. Replying to whether he plans on producing more films, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I don't think I have the skill set of a producer. I tried it with Jagga Jasoos and I didn't quite enjoy it and I don't want to do anything in my life that I don't enjoy. I do have the ambition to direct a movie, that's definitely something I want to do,” he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor on taking a break after his next film: 'Don't want to sign films just to make money'