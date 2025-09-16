5 Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week: Dhyan Sreenivasan’s ID The Fake to Thug CR 143/24

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films that deserve to be in your watchlist.

5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. ID: The Fake

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Divya Pillai, Johny Antony, Kalabhavan Shajon, Indrans, Jasnya Jayadeesh

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Divya Pillai, Johny Antony, Kalabhavan Shajon, Indrans, Jasnya Jayadeesh Director: Arun Sivavilasam

Arun Sivavilasam Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes

1 hour and 54 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming date: September 19, 2025

ID: The Fake is a drama thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role. The film follows the life of Vinod, a youngster expecting his first child.

Vinod makes a living by working as a food delivery person for his neighbor’s restaurant. However, his life takes a wild turn when he finds out that his wife’s nude photo is being circulated online.

Unable to comprehend the situation, he begins to drift apart from his wife, although she remains unaware. How he uncovers the origin of the picture, and how his relationship evolves, form the rest of the movie.

2. Randaam Yaamam

Cast: Swasika, Dhruvan, Gautham Krisshna, Joy Mathew, Rajasenan, Rekha

Swasika, Dhruvan, Gautham Krisshna, Joy Mathew, Rajasenan, Rekha Director: Nemom Pushparaj

Nemom Pushparaj Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Randaam Yaamam tells the tale of Sofia, a young woman who was bitten by a snake. As panic spreads through her village, she is taken to tantric healer Unnikrishnan Nambhoothiri, who deems her condition hopeless.

However, the healer’s son Yadhu takes on the challenge and successfully revives her. As Sofia regains consciousness, her bond with Yadhu deepens, only to reveal his sinister plan. Humiliated but unbroken, she sets out on a path of revenge, making it the central narrative of the movie.

3. Ellam Settanu

Cast: Bipin Jose, Sumesh Chandran, Rajeev Rajan, Sneha Bhagyesh, Reshma Renjith, Rema Shukla

Bipin Jose, Sumesh Chandran, Rajeev Rajan, Sneha Bhagyesh, Reshma Renjith, Rema Shukla Director: Vinu Sridhar

Vinu Sridhar Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: September 15, 2025

Ellam Settanu follows the story of a film crew, set against the backdrop of a single day’s shoot. Throughout the filmmaking process, a series of romantic and humorous events unfold, blending lighthearted comedy and engaging drama.

4. Two Men

Cast: Irshad Ali, MA Nishad, Renji Panicker, Binu Pappu, Lenaa, Donny Darwin

Irshad Ali, MA Nishad, Renji Panicker, Binu Pappu, Lenaa, Donny Darwin Director: K. Satheesh

K. Satheesh Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 55 minutes

1 hour and 55 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: September 19, 2025

Two Men follows Abukka, a 63-year-old widower and driver in the UAE, whose personal financial problems become entangled with Sanjay Menon, a mentally disturbed and failed businessman whom Abukka offers a ride to one day.

Set over 24 hours in the UAE's desert landscape, the movie begins as an emotional drama but gradually transforms into a suspenseful road movie. As the characters interact, their inner battles and desperation are laid out.

5. Thug CR 143/24

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, Zachariah Paulose, Sai Kumar, Dev P, Balu S. Nair

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, Zachariah Paulose, Sai Kumar, Dev P, Balu S. Nair Director: Balu S. Nair

Balu S. Nair Genre: Mystery Crime Thriller

Mystery Crime Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 36 minutes

1 hour and 36 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: September 14, 2025

Thug CR 143/24 is a mystery crime thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan. The film revolves around an investigation that unfolds over 2 days. With conflicting accounts from the investigators, suspects, and witnesses, a tangled web of perspectives blurs the line between guilt and innocence until the very end.

