Kushi Re-release after 25 years: Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika’s romantic movie to hit theaters again— Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika first appeared together on the big screen in the classic romantic comedy Kushi. Now, the movie is gearing up for a re-release, 25 years after its original release.

Kushi re-release

Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika’s Kushi is slated to re-release in theaters on September 25, 2025. The official update was shared by the distribution company Sakthi Film Factory via their social media handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Proud to associate with Producer AM Rathnam sir and Thalapathy Vijay sir. After blockbuster Ghilli, once again… let’s ask Once More to theatre owners! Get ready to turn theatres into concert halls. The timeless magic of #Kushi is back — a re-release celebration by Sakthi Film Factory!”

About Kushi

Kushi is a Tamil-language romantic comedy, written and directed by SJ Suryah. Originally released on May 19, 2000, the film tells the story of Jenny and Shiva, two young people from contrasting backgrounds who happen to attend the same college.

Initially starting off as friends, with minor misunderstandings, the film follows how the two individuals fall in love despite all odds, and whether they ultimately unite.

Produced by AM Rathnam, the movie was initially planned as a simultaneous release alongside Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi. However, the Telugu version faced production delays and was released in 2001.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer was lauded with positive reviews by critics at the time and was a massive success at the box office. Its resounding success even led to a Hindi remake with the same name, starring Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film

Thalapathy Vijay is next slated to appear in the political action drama, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The film is touted to be the superstar’s final movie before he shifts his focus entirely to politics.

With Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, the film features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist. Apart from the main cast, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and many others in key roles.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal 2026. Interestingly, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his 5th collaboration with the actor.

