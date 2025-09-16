Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Full Winners List: IU and Ju Ji Hoon nab Best Actor and Actress, know how to watch

The 20th Seoul International Drama Awards’ results were announced on September 16, 2025, with a ceremony to follow in the next few weeks. The winners were chosen among 276 entries across 50 countries and 409 individuals, with the prizes being announced over three categories- K-Drama Competition, International Competition, and International Invitation, as well as a Golden Bird Prize being awarded. A total of seven projects and 16 individual awards were announced on the day. Check out the full winners’ list below:

K-Drama Competition

Outstanding Korean Drama: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, When Life Gives You Tangerines

Outstanding Korean Actor: Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Outstanding Korean Actress: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Outstanding Korean Drama OST: Young Tak – Unpredictable Life (For Eagle Brothers)

International Invitation

Outstanding Asian Star:

Kim Seon Ho (The Tyrant) and Jisoo (Newtopia) – South Korea

Sakaguchi Kentaro (What Comes After Love) – Japan

Bai Yu (Bank on Me) – China

Film Rachanun Mahawan (Pluto) – Thailand

Daniel Padilla (Incognito) – The Philippines

Anna Jobling (Dear Love) – Malaysia

International Competition

Grand Prize: Adolescence – United Kingdom

Best TV Movie: The Son – South Korea

Best Miniseries: “Pachinko” Season 2 – United States

Series: The Good & The Bad – Turkiye

Best Director: Hirokazu Koreeda (Asura) and Philip Barantini (Adolescence)

Best Screenwriter: Dan Erickson (Severance Season 2)

Best Actor: Owen Cooper (“Adolescence”)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer) and Kim Min Ha (Pachinko Season 2)

Golden Bird Prize

Ben Stiller (Severance Season 2)

How to watch Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 online:

The 20th Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 ceremony will be held on October 2, 2025 at the KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea. The same can be streamed on TV on the SBS channel and can be watched online on the Seoul International Drama Awards’ official YouTube channel. Many winners domestically and internationally are expected to be in attendance.

ALSO READ: 2025 K-World Dream Awards Full Winners List: Stray Kids, IVE, TXT, and KPop Demon Hunters take big accolades