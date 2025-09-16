Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma to headline music festival, know full lineup

Coachella 2026 has announced the lineup of artists performing at the upcoming year’s event in April. Among the tens of artists participating, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma have been announced as the headliners for the show. All have previously performed at the music festival; however, this time, they’ll be returning as headliners, marking a significant moment in their careers.

Coachella 2026 brings pop, rock, EDM, alternative music, and much more for another spin around the desert

Across the span of two weekends, thousands of music fans are expected to head to the Colorado Desert, where the next edition of the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place from Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 19, 2026. Returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley, the festival is likely to attract a massive footfall thanks to the impressive lineup of artists.

Among the most awaited are Justin Bieber, who recently dropped not one but two surprise albums, SWAG and SWAG II. On the other hand, Sabrina Carpenter has had an immensely successful couple of years thanks to the fame of her recent releases and tour, which have taken over music charts and cities around the world. Karol G and Anyma (multimedia project) are expected to present some banger gigs following their own popularity, observing a boost in recent days.

Other notable performers in the upcoming edition include Young Thug, Addison Rae, FKA Twigs, BIGBANG, KATSEYE, SHINee’s Taemin, BINI, Sombr, Swae Lee, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, Armand Van Buuren x Adam Beyer, Giveon, Labrinth, Dijon, and many more, bringing forth another exciting list.

Check out the full performing lineup for 2026 Coachella:

Last year, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, as well as Travis Scott, headlined the 2025 Coachella music festival.

