BIGBANG to reunite for 2026 Coachella celebrating 20th anniversary, SHINee’s Taemin and KATSEYE to perform

The K-pop lineup for upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced and it looks more star-studded than ever! With Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headlining the event, it looks like everyone and their bestie will be at the music festival in the coming year. K-pop fans need not be too miffed as the legendary group BIGBANG are all set to make their comeback with a confirmed performance at the two weekends. Moreover, the Move man himself will be making his way to the desert. Lastly, global group KATSEYE will make their debut at Coachella!

Coachella confirms full lineup for April 2026 show across 2 weeks

This will be BIGBANG, SHINee’s Taemin and KATSEYE’s debut performances at the Coachella festival. The first of them, consisting members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, will mark their much-awaited 20th anniversary in the coming year. After teasing their return previously, the team is likely to also comeback with new music. Presenting their release at the music festival has excited the fans’ excitement. The trio will get on the stage on both Sundays of the event, April 12 and 19, while the exact timings are yet to be announced. The team was all set to peform at the 2020 edition of Coachella, which eventually got canceled due to the pandemic, making it all the more memorable for them and the VIPs.

Meanwhile, Taemin who is the youngest from the group SHINee, will take to the platform as a soloist— a remarkable feat in his music career. He will be performing on the Day 2, Saturdays, April 11 and 18, bringing his singing and dancing prowess to the global stand.

According to the latest announcement made by the music event, KATSEYE will be on at Day 1 of the festival, performing on April 10, 2026 and April 17, 2026 in the Colorado Desert. The group comprises six members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae, and was formed as a part of the survival show Dream Academy.

ALSO READ: Taemin, Super Junior D&E, Bang Yedam and more confirm first-ever shows in India for K-Town 3