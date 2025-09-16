4 Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Him, Steve and Xeno

Hollywood fans have a lot to look forward to this week as fresh stories are arriving on the big screen. From a magical romance and a chilling sports horror to a heartfelt drama and a thrilling sci-fi adventure, theaters are set to offer something for everyone. Here’s a closer look at all the Hollywood movies releasing in theaters this week.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Cast: Margot Robbie (Sarah), Colin Farrell (David), Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen

Margot Robbie (Sarah), Colin Farrell (David), Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen Director: Kogonada

Kogonada Language: English

English Genre: Romantic fantasy/Magical realism

Romantic fantasy/Magical realism Release Date: September 19, 2025

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey invites audiences into a sweeping, introspective romance. Sarah and David, two strangers, meet at a wedding and are soon swept into a surreal journey that allows them to re-live key moments from their pasts, illuminating how they became who they are, and perhaps allowing them to change that trajectory. With Kogonada’s signature visual sensitivity and a strong cast led by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, this film is poised to be both touching and thought-provoking.

Him

Cast: Marlon Wayans (Isaiah White), Tyriq Withers (Cameron 'Cam' Cade), Julia Fox (Elsie White), Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, plus Guapdad 4000, Tierra Whack among supporting players.

Marlon Wayans (Isaiah White), Tyriq Withers (Cameron 'Cam' Cade), Julia Fox (Elsie White), Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, plus Guapdad 4000, Tierra Whack among supporting players. Director: Justin Tipping

Justin Tipping Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural/Psychological Sports Horror

Supernatural/Psychological Sports Horror Release Date: September 19, 2025

Him blends the competitive intensity of sports with chilling psychological horror. Cam Cade, a rising football star, suffers a serious brain injury just before a major combine. When his idol, Isaiah White, offers mentorship at his secluded compound, what begins as hope and recovery turns into something far more sinister. The film explores ambition, identity, influence, and the dark side of hero worship. If you like horror with social undercurrents and twisty character arcs, Him might hit that sweet spot.

Steve

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, Emily Watson

Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, Emily Watson Director: Tim Mielants

Tim Mielants Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: September 19, 2025 (limited theatrical release)

Steve is adapted from Max Porter’s novella Shy, directed by Tim Mielants. It follows an emotionally nuanced path rather than spectacle, expect a contemplative story with strong performances, especially by Cillian Murphy. Because its theatrical release is limited, you’ll likely see it in select cinemas before a broader rollout or streaming.

Xeno

Cast: Lulu Wilson, Omari Hardwick, Trae Romano, Wrenn Schmidt, Paul Schneider

Lulu Wilson, Omari Hardwick, Trae Romano, Wrenn Schmidt, Paul Schneider Director: Matthew Loren Oates

Matthew Loren Oates Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi/Adventure/Thriller

Sci-Fi/Adventure/Thriller Release Date: September 19, 2025

In Xeno, a teenage girl (Lulu Wilson) encounters a terrifying alien in the desert. Their bond, and the consequences that follow, become the heart of the movie. As government agents close in, secrets unfold that challenge notions of what is other, what is monster, and what is ally. Visually, it promises rich sci-fi landscapes; emotionally, the film seems focused on connection in extreme circumstances. For viewers who enjoy alien stories with both tension and heart, Xeno has a lot to offer.

ALSO READ: 8 New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: New Thrills, Space Adventures and more