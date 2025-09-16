After War 2’s decent box office run, Jr NTR gears up for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon?

Jr NTR is currently working on his film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Now, it seems that the RRR star will be back to shoot for the movie after War 2’s box office run, donning a new look for the film.

Is Jr NTR taking on a brand new look for Dragon’s action sequence?

According to a report by Rangasthalam, Dragon will feature Jr NTR in a brand-new look designed specifically for the film’s intense action sequence. The unique appearance is touted to be tailored exclusively for that particular action episode.

With a new look and grand setting, the action sequence is highlighted as one of the biggest moments in the film. However, an official update by the makers is yet to be released.

More about Dragon

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the first time with the tentatively titled Dragon (NTRNeel). The movie is said to be a high-octane actioner slated to release on June 25, 2026.

While casting details are yet to be confirmed, it is believed that Kantara: Chapter 1 fame Rukmini Vasanth and Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas will play key roles in the movie.

Jr NTR’s recent film

Jr NTR recently appeared alongside Hrithik Roshan in the spy actioner film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a sequel to War (2019) and the 6th installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The story revolves around Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who, after going rogue, becomes a national security threat. To neutralize him, a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is brought in, leading to a high-stakes face-off.

Apart from Hrithik and Tarak, the film also features Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, Arista Mehta, and many more in key roles. Bobby Deol also made a cameo appearance in a post-credit scene, teasing the next installment in the Spy Universe - Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Looking ahead, Jr NTR is in talks with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for a movie. In addition to Dragon and the Nelson project, he is also expected to headline a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic and a mythological drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

ALSO READ: Mirai Cast Fees Details: Manchu Manoj reportedly gets Rs 3 crore, more than Teja Sajja? Find out