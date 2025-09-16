Mirai Cast Fees Details: Manchu Manoj reportedly gets Rs 3 crore, more than Teja Sajja? Find out

Mirai, the fantasy superhero adventure film, hit the big screens on September 12, 2025. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie is a resounding success in theaters, receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

However, it appears that the makers paid a hefty amount to Manchu Manoj, even more than their lead actor, Teja Sajja.

How much were Mirai actors paid?

According to a report by 123Telugu, Manchu Manoj received the highest paycheck from the Mirai team. The actor played the role of Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword, the main antagonist.

For his intense performance as a villain, the popular actor is said to have received a remuneration of Rs 3 crore.

On the other hand, Teja Sajja played Vedha, the prophesied warrior destined to save the world. The HanuMan fame actor reportedly earned Rs 2 crore for his performance.

Apart from Teja and Manoj, Mirai featured Ritika Nayak as the female co-lead, who played the role of Vibha, a sanyasi serving as a mentor to Vedha. The actress apparently received a paycheck of Rs 50 lakh for her role.

Moreover, Shriya Saran played an integral role in the film’s narrative and delivered a powerful performance. The actress is said to have received nearly Rs 2 crore.

Looking ahead, actors Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram were also part of the film in pivotal roles, despite limited screen time. While Jagapathi was paid Rs 1.5 crore for his performance, Jayaram is said to have received Rs 80 lakh.

While these are the reported figures, there has been no official confirmation about the salaries from the makers.

More about Mirai

Mirai is a superhero film starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles. Set in a mythological-futuristic world, the story follows Vedha Prajapati, an orphan who makes a living by picking pockets, who is revealed to be the prophesied savior of the nine sacred scriptures created by Emperor Ashoka after the battle of Kalinga.

As the scriptures are hunted by a power-hungry figure known as Black Sword, Vedha must prepare himself to confront him and save the world.

In addition to the lead actors, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and others play key roles. The film ends with a mid-credit scene introducing a new villain portrayed by Rana Daggubati, announcing a sequel titled Mirai: Jaithraya.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by 123Telugu. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

