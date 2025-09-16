Homebound release: When and how to watch Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa’s film in theaters

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa’s much-awaited film Homebound will release in cinemas worldwide on September 26, 2025. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the drama film received a standing ovation at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this year. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer.

Homebound trailer release date and new posters

On September 16, 2025, the makers of Homebound revealed that the official trailer will release on September 17, 2025. Alongside this announcement, two new posters featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa were unveiled. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “All roads lead to home. #Homebound - trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas 26th September.”

The posters have further increased excitement among fans who have been waiting since the film’s successful festival screening.

What is Homebound about?

Homebound is a Hindi-language drama film based on a 2020 New York Times article. The story follows two childhood friends in rural North India who dream of becoming police officers. Their journey highlights themes of caste, social hierarchy, ambition, and systemic challenges.

As they pursue their goals, the friends face tough personal sacrifices and the harsh realities of inequality. The film explores whether ambition and friendship can survive under the pressure of societal obstacles.

Here’s when and where to watch Homebound

Movie lovers can watch Homebound in theaters worldwide starting September 26, 2025. With its critical acclaim at TIFF and powerful performances from Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film is set to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Ishaan Khatter told Zoom, “Neeraj is very protective. I’m very proud of this film. I can’t wait for people to see it. I think it’s a very important film.”

With Neeraj Ghaywan’s direction, strong backing from Karan Johar and Martin Scorsese, and powerful performances, Homebound promises a story that is both moving and relevant. The film doesn’t just showcase personal struggles but also shines a light on social mobility, caste realities, and the cost of ambition in modern India.

