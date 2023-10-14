EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja expresses amusement on success of his flop films in Hindi, 'Yaar logo ko kya acha laga'

Tiger Nageswara Rao is among the most awaited Indian releases. The film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role and is directed by director Vamsee. The film releases on the 20th of October and in multiple Indian languages. The actor-director duo of Tiger Nageswara Rao graced Pinkvilla for their exclusive Masterclass where they talked in length about their upcoming film, growth of Telugu films, future projects, manifestations and much more.

Ravi Teja Appeals To Refer To All Films Made In India As Indian Films And Not Pan-India Films

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad featuring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Vamsee, the actor and director were asked about whether their upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao was always envisioned to be a pan-India film. Ravi Teja was quick to respond, "Stop using the word Pan India. It is an Indian film." Then when they were asked about whether the plan was always to release the film in all languages, Teja said, "Haan, humare producer Abhishek Agarwal, aur Vamsee always thought of it as 'Yes, all languages mein karte hai.' Because I am dubbing" (Yes, our producer Abhishek Agarwal, and Vamsee always envisioned Tiger Nageswara Rao to be a film that will release in multiple languages. Because I am dubbing). The crowd erupted when they learned that the actor was dubbing his film in all languages.

Ravi Teja Is Pleasantly Surprised By The Reception Of His Films In The Hindi Dub

The conversation continued with Himesh asking the Mass Maharaja about when he came to know that he is very famous in the Hindi-speaking belts as well, assuring him that most of his films have been consumed extensively on television for their dubbed version. The celebrated actor said, "Haan. Ya. Correct. Kyuki kabhi kabhi mera aana jaana yahaan laga rehta hai. Toh logo ka reaction; YouTube mein aur Set Max mein. Matlab kaafi filme meri. Shuru hoti hai Vikram Rathore ke original version se, woh dubbed film thi shayad Pratighat. Toh uss film se shuru hua yeh sab. Uske baad, Andhra states mein agar film flop hoti hai toh Hindi mein hit hai filme woh. Aisa bhi hua hai. Aisa hi hai. Main toh dang ki itne million views! Main toh sochta hoon ki 'Yaar, logo ko kya acha lag gaya?!' Tabhi se tha yeh. Aisi shuruaat thi. Ab jaha pe bhi jaata hoon aur logo ka reaction dekhta hoon, main bolta hoon 'Chalo acha hai'. Seriously acha lagta hai." (Yes. Yes. Correct. Because, sometimes, I do come here for work. When I see people's reaction; On YouTube and on Set Max; Means there are many of my films, starting from Rowdy Rathore's original version titled Pratighat. So that film started it all. Then, even if the film is flop in its original version, it is a hit in Hindi. I was astonished to see so many million views. I wondered, 'What did they even like in this movie!?'. Since then, it has been like this. That is how the start was. Now, wherever I go and when I see such reactions, I say to myself, 'It's good'. Seriously, it feels good)

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on the life of the notorious thief Nageswara Rao, who was the most wanted thief of south India and managed to evade the authorities on several occasions in the 1970s, earning him the moniker of 'Tiger.'

When And Where To Watch Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao can be watched at a theatre near you from the 20th of October, 2023. The film also stars Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher among others.

