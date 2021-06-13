EXCLUSIVE: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Rumy Jafry says ‘I last spoke to him on June 12 at 3 pm’

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, director Rumy Jafry opened up about his equation with Sushant Singh Rajput and the plans in 2020 of collaborating on not one, but two films.

On June 14, it will be a year since Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise. After establishing a successful career in TV, the actor transitioned to the big screen medium with the critically and commercially acclaimed Kai Po Che. Right when the nation-wide lockdown was announced, Sushant was discussing a film with his director friend, Rumy Jafry. The director feels emotional to speak about the bond he shared with Sushant. “It was an intimate bond and we never clicked many pictures. He loved the food cooked by my wife and often came over for home cooked meals. Life is cruel. A year back, we used to speak to him and today, we are speaking about him,” Rumy sighs.

The writer – director recalls his last conversation with Sushant. “It was exactly a year back on June 12 at around 3 pm when Sushant and I spoke. And that happened to be our last conversation,” he admits, adding further that their film was supposed to start from the month of May 2020. “We had everything in place, including the music. When a lockdown was announced in March, Sushant was a little concerned about shooting for the film. While we were all optimistic that things would be normal by the end of April, the lockdown kept getting extended,” he says.

Rumy reveals that it would have been difficult to shoot the romantic comedy in Covid times and hence, he was also exploring another relatively small film with Sushant. “When things kept getting delayed, he had asked me to find something that’s relatively small, which we could shoot with a smaller unit. Something like say, Rajesh Khanna’s Ittefaq. We were on the lookout for a story. These conversations were happening towards the end of May last year,” he informs.

He concludes by recalling the traits of Sushant. “He was a man full of heart and there lived a kid in him. He would often hug me and I loved him. Our bond was much beyond that of an actor and a director,” Rumy signed off.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: From Manoj Bajpayee to Kiran More, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and colleagues remember the actor

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×