EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13: I show contestants the path till I can, post that don’t give a damn

Salman Khan, in an exclusive chat, opens up on Bigg Boss 13 and if the constant fights inside leave him fuming for real. Read.

returned as the host for the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 13 for the tenth consecutive year. The superstar this year has time and again reiterated that he is extremely upset with whatever is happening inside. The contestants have gone to the extent of disobeying Salman himself and are crossing all paths leaving a fuming Khan and audiences. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Salman if this has angered him a lot given the recent reports. To this Salman clarified that he isn’t angry.

He exclusively told Pinkvilla, “This season I wasn’t angry at all, I feel. Till one point, I do what I can do and see that they go in the right direction and after a point, I don’t give a damn. It is their life. I am not their father, brother and family, I am just a host. They have all watched the show and come. When I see that they go totally off and perhaps won’t get work outside, that's when I come in. It is not a scripted show, their personalities do come out. People who know that in the industry would not want to work with such personalities, so I try and keep that as a benchmark.” Salman has always been the connecting dot for fans when it comes to BB. He is one of the reasons why audiences tune into the reality show every weekend.

Meanwhile, Salman gears up as his latest film Dabangg 3 has released. The Dabangg star is starring opposite Saiee Majrekar, in the movie. Sudeepa Kichcha is also a pivotal part of an action movie. Despite the ongoing unrest in the country, the movie has managed to get a decent opening at the box office. Bigg Boss, in the meantime, has been extended by five weeks and is one of the most successful seasons. The channel has retained Salman as the host and has hiked his fees for the same.

