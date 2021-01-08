EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan comes on board Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim for a special dance number

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is being helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Varun Dhawan has also come aboard the film for a special song.

After completing Radhe, started shooting for the Mahesh Manjrekar directed Antim: The Final Truth, in which he plays the character of a Sikh cop, pitted against Aayush Sharma, who plays the role of a gangster. The movie is said to be an official adaptation of Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern, and the team has been shooting for it non-stop in the month of November, with the idea to wrap up the proceedings by end of January. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman has got another A-Lister on board the film for a special dance number and it’s none other than .

“It’s an out and out Mumbai-based dance number with Salman and Varun shaking their legs together. It’s a late-night shoot for the two actors and will be canned at a studio in Mumbai over the weekend. Even Aayush is expected to be a part of the song,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Salman and the Dhawan’s bond like a family, and when he picked up the phone on Varun, the actor instantly agreed to come on board the film. “It’s just two days' work for Varun, and he will shoot for his part on Saturday and Sunday,” the source added.

Interestingly, Varun had also shot for a cameo in Salman’s Eid 2019 release, Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, however, his track didn’t make it to the final edit of the film at the last minute. He recently shared his unseen picture with Salman from the sets of Bharat. After wrapping up Antim, Salman is expected to shoot for his extended cameo as the flamboyant spy, Tiger, in starrer Pathan starring , John Abraham and . Soon after, he will reunite with to commence shooting for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, with Maneesh Sharma as the director.

His action thriller, Radhe is gearing up for a theatrical release this Eid, whereas Antim is targeting a release in the second half of 2021. The film marks Mahesh Manjrekar’s return to the direction in Bollywood after 16 years.

