EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan locks his schedule for Vishnuvardhan’s next, Tiger vs Pathaan, & Sooraj Barjatya's film

Over the last few months, Salman Khan kept himself busy reading scripts from directors across the country. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 were commitments made much before the pandemic, there have been speculations and discussions about what is next for Salman after the third film from the Tiger franchise, which releases this Diwali. Pinkvilla was among the first to inform that Salman has locked director Vishnuvardhan’s next action-packed thriller with Karan Johar as producer. And now, we bring to you an exclusive report on the shooting schedule of Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Vishnuvardhan's next on floors in November

According to sources close to the development, Salman has already started prep work for Vishnuvardhan’s next, and aims to take the film on floors by mid-November. “Salman plays a paramilitary officer in Vishnuvardhan’s next film and has already gotten into the prep mode for the film. He will be sporting a certain look in the film, which also requires him to lose some weight, and its all work in progress at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development. The yet-untitled Vishnuvardhan film will be shot in multiple schedules and is expected to release on Christmas 2024 weekend.

“The first schedule will be around a month-long from mid-November to mid-December, following which Salman would take his year-end break. He returns to the sets by January 10 for another 30 to 45-day schedule before calling it a break on the film,” the source added. From March/April 2024, Salman will commence working on India’s biggest action film, Tiger vs Pathaan, a proper two-hero film that pairs him with Shah Rukh Khan. “The filming for Tiger vs Pathaan begins in Summer with combination dates of both SRK and Salman,” the source informed, quick to add that the duo will be shooting till the end of May on this epic action thriller.

According to the source, Salman is expected to resume work on the final schedule of Vishnuvardhan’s next in June and wrap up the film by July end. “This is the tentative schedule that has been chalked out for Salman. If there is a delay in the shoot of Tiger vs Pathaan from the already planned date, SK will complete Karan’s film by Summer and only then dive into Tiger vs Pathaan. At the moment, YRF is looking to kick off Tiger vs Pathaan from the end of March/early April and the shoot for Vishnuvardhan’s film has been planned keeping all aspects in mind,” the source insisted.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's reunion to happen by 2024 end

On wrapping up the Dharma Film, Salman will resume Tiger vs Pathaan for his solo sequences and wrap it up by the end of 2024. “On wrapping up the two heavy-on action films, Salman will get into exploring his softer side with Sooraj Barjatya. The film is locked and will go on floors by the end of 2024/early 2025. It’s tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi and will be a family drama in the zone of the classics that SK and Sooraj Barjatya have made over the years. Sooraj will get into the casting of the film by end of this year,” the source shared, quick to add that Salman will be shooting for over 125 days for all the 3 films respectively.

He has been offered several other films, by filmmakers from Hindi as also Tamil and Telugu industries, but Salman is taking his time in locking the line-up. At the moment, the three confirmed projects are Vishnuvardhan’s next, Tiger vs Pathaan, and Prem Ki Shaadi with top 3 banners - Dharma, YRF, and Rajshri respectively. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Salman Khan and his upcoming films.

