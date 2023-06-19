EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to launch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser celebrating 25 years of Karan Johar

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar is celebrating his 25th year as a director in the Indian Film Industry. His journey started back in 1998 with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji led Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and now in 2023, he is all gearing up for a family drama with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan will launch the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii to celebrate the 25 year journey of Karan Johar.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar go a long way and it’s great of SRK to come on board to digitally launch the teaser

