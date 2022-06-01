EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee opposite Nayanthara titled 'Jawan'; Actor to play double role

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will soon be seen in Atlee's film. While the title has been under wraps for long, a source close to Pinkvilla just informed that 'Jawan' is the title of the much-awaited film. The source revealed, "The film is titled Jawan and the announcement will be made soon by releasing a teaser which is about 1 min 34 seconds long." SRK and his team are expected to announce the film in the next few days.

While Nayanthara will be seen as an investigating officer, SRK will reportedly be seen in a double role in the Atlee film. A source close to us had earlier told us that Shah Rukh Khan's first character will be seen in the role of a son who is a gangster and the other would be the father who plays a senior RAW officer. The Pathaan actor will use prosthetics just like Kamal Haasan did when he played the role of a father as well as the son in Hindustani back in 1996.

Shah Rukh Khan will star opposite Nayanthara for the first time in Jawan directed by Atlee. In addition to SRK and the Viswasam actress, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra in an important role. Shah Rukh Khan's fans are super excited to see his return to the big screen after waiting for almost four long years. Apart from Jawan, Khan will be seen in YRF's Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which stars Taapsee Pannu.

