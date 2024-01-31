EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon reflect on their reel chemistry and off-screen bond; 'We just hit it off'

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The trailer and the songs from the musical album have already been well-received by the audiences. The fiery chemistry between the lead stars has also been generating buzz. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid-Kriti spoke extensively about their off-screen bond, which contributed to their on-screen chemistry.

Shahid Kapoor talks about how off-screen bond is instrumental in rom-coms

The lead stars of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon sat for a candid chat with us. During the conversation, the two were asked how important is off-screen chemistry while doing a family entertainer with so much romance in the backdrop.

In response to this, Shahid Kapoor stated, “So, I feel that mostly when love stories are made, so this was before I was married, and now I am married, and therefore it changes is that people used to try and create this whole thing ki ‘you know this girl and this guy like each other and there is something happening because natural chemistry is there’, while Kriti chimes in “sometimes something is happening?”

Shahid continues by saying, “Sometimes, most of the time. I wouldn’t know, you tell me.” While Kriti reacts to it by stating, “I don’t know… may be, you’ve done more number of films. I’ve hardly done romantic-comedy” while Shahid further adds, “Sometimes, maybe. Ambiguous answers!”

Watch the full interview here:

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon reflect on their chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Furthermore, Shahid reflecting on his chemistry with Kriti opined, “It’s not always like that. I think we just kinda hit it off and it's natural, and it came across on screen very naturally and nobody tried to sell it like that, but it’s happening after people have seen the trailer that people are saying did you guys get along personally? Which is a true reflection as opposed to when you try to market something and say ‘Oh you know what’ even before the trailer comes out because you want people to have that pre disposition ‘ke han ye to hone vala hai (yeah, this is going to happen)’ but with us, it comes through the songs, through the trailer and now people are asking this question, so I love that.”

In addition to this, Kriti Sanon explained, “I also feel like we were somehow comfortable with each other in general. He is also a really good actor. I was not getting to play as much as I would have wanted to because I am playing a robot, and I was like tied down, and I was like ‘itna hi kar sakte hain itna nahin kar sakte (we can act this much only and not beyond that)’.”

She further continues by saying, “I wanted to be as expressive, I couldn’t obviously because of the character, but I just feel like when you have a great actor on-screen you know to feed off from, chemistry is not that difficult to achieve.”

“What kind of chemistry you achieve sometimes depends on the two people who are coming together, chemistry is more here (on face) so be two people away from each other in different frames. How are they different and how are they shown but yeah there was never really kind of ice to break, I’ve never really met him before,” the actress said as she recalled meeting Shahid once at an award function and hugging him from behind. Thus, the actress feels ‘that warm feeling’ was already there.

