EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, 'It's a privilege to play their biopic but..'

Shahid Kapoor is a terrific actor who has entertained audiences for over two decades now. In his momentous movie career, he has starred in much loved films like Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, Vivah, Jab We Met, Haider and more. The actor graced Pinkvilla for an exciting interview of his. Shahid Kapoor also answered brewing questions that his fans needed an answer to, one of them being whether he would like to play Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics.

Shahid Kapoor Answers Whether He Would Like To Play Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma In Their Biopics

Shahid Kapoor is a cricket fanatic and has starred in a couple of cricket based films himself like Dil Bole Hadippa and Jersey. When Shahid was asked about whether he would like to play Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics, he funnily said that Virat and Rohit would want to be willing to have him play them in the first place. Then he said, "The 2 people you are naming, I'm a big fan of theirs. Both Rohit and Virat. Actually, I am a huge cricket fan. I love watching cricket. I watch a lot of cricket. Sometimes, mereko ghar pe bolte hai, 'kuch toh aur kar le, baith ke cricket dekhta hai' (Sometimes, I'm told at home, 'Do something. You just sit and watch cricket'. I just love watching cricket. Main test match bhi dekh sakta hoon, one day, t20 I can watch (I can watch test matches as well as one day internationals and t20s). There is a lot to learn from sport I feel. There is a lot to learn. It's so pure. And the way that they go and put themselves out there everyday is amazing. So it's a privilege to play either of their biopics but really, they would maybe want somebody who's much younger because they need to show the younger time in their life and all that, so I don't know."

Shahid and his fan enjoyed an interesting conversation post the answer. The fan told that Shahid looked like Virat to which Shahid Kapoor jokingly said that since Virat is younger than him, it should be said the other way around. He later thanked his fan, called Virat a good looking man and admitted being his (Virat's) huge fan as well.

Watch The Full Segment Where Fans Asked Shahid Kapoor Their Questions

Shahid Kapoor Sends Best Wishes To The Indan Cricket Team For Cricket World Cup 2023

Shahid was also asked about what message he would like to give to the Indian Cricket Team as they start their World Cup 2023 campaign. He said, "They are playing amazing cricket. I mean I have watched the last few matches that they've played. And the way we won the finals (Asia Cup Finals), I don't know how many of you saw it; I mean I was really happy but really sad ki bada jaldi khatam ho gaya yaar. Thoda toh yaar, 50 run aur bana lene dete yaar unko (I was really happy but really sad that it got over so fast. We could have let them score atleast 50 more runs). They are playing so well. I think we have a great team and I am sure we have a chance at the world cup this time."

The world cup campaign of the Indian Cricket Team is going well with two back to back victories. They are the top contenders to win the World Cup 2023. As about Shahid Kapoor, he will next be seen in an interesting rom-com with Kriti Sanon that releases in Valentine's Week, 2024.

