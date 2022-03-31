EXCLUSIVE: RRR's OTT release after 90 days: Jayantilal Gada on SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Shankar

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai fronted by Alia Bhatt, Jayantilal Gada became the first producer to release a big budget feature film after the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The producer tasted success with the same, and exactly a month later, followed it up with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Yet again, the film is reaping good returns and it’s these two films along with The Kashmir Files, that have played a major role in bringing the audience back to the cinema halls.

“I am very happy, but this was bound to happen,” he smiles, adding further, “We decided to hold back on Gangubai and RRR for the theatres because we knew none of them warranted a watch on OTT. We did heavy marketing for Gangubai and our team went all out to bring back the audience to the cinema halls.”

The producer informs that multiple offers had come his way for a direct to digital premiere of both, Gangubai and RRR. He held back to reap fruitful returns. “We had got many offers, but we were not tempted by them. These films are bigger than the capacity of any single OTT player. Infact, they are so big that it needed all OTT players to partner for the premiere,” he laughs, quick to admit that his banner, Pen Studio, has played an instrumental role in the revival of cinema halls. “We can take credit to play a role in the revival of industry,” he says.

April 1, 2022, will see the release of Attack and Jayantilal Gada believes that the film can spring in a surprise. “I have seen the film and I feel it will be a surprise hit. The VFX, done by Famulus Studios in India, is on par with Hollywood films. John (Abraham) has worked hard on the film, and the credit also goes to Lakshya (Raj Anand) for having such a big vision,” he gushes. While Gangubai will premiere on Netflix after the conventional 8-week theatrical run, RRR will take even longer. “As said before, RRR will premiere only after completing 75 to 90 days on OTT platforms. We might even explore a pay per view model if the model opens up,” he avers.

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli, next up for Jayantilal Gada is a film with Shankar featuring Ranveer Singh in lead. “Shankar is known to make big films and even this one would be a big one. Ranveer Singh is a fantastic actor and Shankar will make him work hard. Am sure, I will be as proud as RRR for this film too. It will be a very big film to come out of Indian cinema,” he promises. The filmmaker celebrates his 60th birthday on March 31 and has thrown a big birthday bash. “It’s my 60th birthday, but I am calling it an industry party, as we celebrate the success of three films, side by side the birthday.”

Pen Studios is releasing the Chiranjeevi fronted Acharya in Hindi on April 29. It features Ram Charan in a cameo. They are also launching two fresh faces this year - Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Thakur Anup Singh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

