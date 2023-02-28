EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor says success for him is all encompassing, 'It's not just about a hit or flop film'

Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor and performer. His digital show Farzi, directed by Raj & DK and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, K. K Menon and Raashi Khanna is reaping lots of praise and acclaim from those who have watched. A happy and content Shahid Kapoor graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about how things for him have changed post the release of Farzi, how the show was conceived after being in the scripting stage for almost a decade, how he functions differently compared to those in the movie industry and more.

Shahid Kapoor Accepts That The Definition Of Success Has Changed For Him Over The Years

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, celebrating the success of Farzi and his 20 glorious years in the film industry, Shahid Kapoor spoke in length about his show, his movie choices, and the movie industry that he is a part of. Among the many questions that Shahid was asked was, what success really meant to him as an actor and whether the definition of success changed for him over the years. He accepted that the definition for success indeed has changed for him over the course of time. The actor said, "For me, success is much more all encompassing. It's not just about a hit film or a flop film. It's about life. As you grow older, you understand that you go through various phases. There will be many spikes but what you want is that you want your general state of being be elevated. You want to be a better version of yourself, slowly and steadily because that's the best way to move up.

Shahid Kapoor Finds Huge Successes Very Disturbing. Here's Why

Expressing his apprehensions for immediate and massive successes, he said, "Spikes are actually disturbing because when something happens which is an anomaly, it creates confusion because you don't know whether you are that (pointing up) or that (pointing down) or what's going on. But when you have a few spikes, your overall ratio of success or your ratio of quality keeps slowly building up. It's all about long term, it's about sustenance, it's about growth and holding onto what you have. It is easy to find sudden success but the challenge is to sustain and that will come with a lot of failures in the middle. You have to look forward, you have to keep moving forward. Have nice long strides, keep going and win yourself. Good and bad will come and go. Be a better version of yourself, whether it is with people, when you engage or interact with people; that's been my biggest learning post pandemic."

Shahid Kapoor Has Learnt The Art Of Making People Comfortable

Acnowledging the fact that he is a work-obsessed person, he said, "I get very passionate about the work that I do. My behaviour many times was governed by how I was feeling about what I am doing. Sometimes it is understood and sometimes you don't know what's going on. I have learnt to, without taking anything away from what I am doing, balance that aspect of my personality, that is to make people feel comfortable. I was never concerned about it. I was like, 'that's not what I am here for'. As you grow older, you understand that everything matters. That to me is success."

